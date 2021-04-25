UK to ship ventilators and other devices to Covid-ravaged India

The equipment comes from Britain’s surplus stock and the first shipment was due to arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 25 — Britain said today it was sending more than 600 medical devices including oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India to help the country as it struggles to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The equipment comes from Britain’s surplus stock and the first shipment was due to arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday, the British foreign ministry said.

“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“We will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time and I’m determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic.”

The United States said on Saturday it would send additional support to India. — Reuters