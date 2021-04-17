Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on April 24, Thai spokesman confirms

Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 17 — Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Indonesian capital on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said today.

Myanmar’s neighbours have been trying to encourage talks between the rival sides in Myanmar to resolve the turmoil that followed a military coup on February 1.

Several leaders of the 10-member ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, had confirmed their attendance at the meeting in Jakarta, including Myanmar’s military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, the Thai spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, said. — Reuters