Army: Militia raids in eastern DR Congo kill 10 civilians

Fighters thought to belong to the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia killed 10 civilians in two overnight attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BUNIA, Feb 28 — Fighters thought to belong to the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia killed 10 civilians in two overnight attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said today.

ADF fighters decapitated eight villagers in the village of Boyo, in the northeast Ituri province, and shot dead two civilians in Kainama, army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said.

Soldiers were in pursuit of the attackers, he added.

Local officials confirmed the two attacks, adding that houses were also burned in the violence.

Kainama lies at the extreme north of North Kivu province, where it borders with Ituri. It is just five kilometres from Boyo. Both provinces sit on DR Congo’s eastern border with Uganda.

The ADF militia are Ugandan Islamic fighters who have made their base in eastern DR Congo since 1995.

While they have not launched raids into Uganda for several years, the militia has been blamed for the killings of more than 800 civilians over the past year in both North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. — AFP