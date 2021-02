Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi remarks likely alluded to China's expansionist moves in the East and South China Seas. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 3 — Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said today that unilateral attempts to change the status quo are continuing in the East and South China Seas, in an apparent reference to China’s maritime expansion.

Motegi made the comment at the start of an online meeting of Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers. — Reuters