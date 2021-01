Riot police hold pepper-spray projectiles as they disperse anti-national security law protesters in Hong Kong July 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Jan 15 — Hong Kong’s security chief said today that police surveillance of communications under the city’s national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hub’s Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.

John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Council meeting on security, said the Committee of Safeguarding National Security would have oversight over such surveillance operations. — Reuters