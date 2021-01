Teachers check the body temperature of a pupil as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a kindergarten in Banda Aceh January 5, 2021. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Jan 8 — Indonesia reported today a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases for the third successive day with 10,617 infections, bringing the total to over 800,000, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

South-east’s Asia biggest country also reported 233 new Covid-19 deaths, taking that total to 23,753. — Reuters