China reports first case of new coronavirus variant, reports CDC publication

BEIJING, Dec 31 —China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14, according to the latest edition of China CDC Weekly. The case “poses a great potential threat to the prevention and control of Covid-19 in China”, the publication said. — Reuters