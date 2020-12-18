At least 11 killed in east Afghanistan bomb blast

An Afghan security officer keeps watch at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

GHAZNI (Afghanistan), Dec 18 — A motorbike loaded with explosives blew up in east Afghanistan today, killing at least 11 people at a religious ceremony, officials said.

“The explosives detonated at a gathering in Gilan district of Ghazni province,” said provincial governor’s spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada, adding that at least 11 people were killed and 20 wounded.

He said the wounded included children.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the blast but said 15 people had been killed.

The spokesman said the explosives were loaded on a motorbike parked near a house in a village where the ceremony was being held.

Taliban and government forces have regularly clashed in Ghazni.

Thirty security personnel were killed last month when a suicide car bomber struck an Afghan army base near Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

The latest violence comes as the Taliban and Afghan government engage in peace talks to end the country’s grinding war. — AFP