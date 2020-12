Two police officers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease walk on Red Square in downtown Moscow, November 2, 2020. — AFP pic MOSCOW, Dec 1 — Russia reported a record 569 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus today, bringing the official death toll to 40,464.

Authorities also reported 26,402 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,524 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,322,056. — Reuters