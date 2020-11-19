Pakistan court sentences charity-worker paedophile to death

A Pakistan court sentenced Sohail Ayaz to death after finding him guilty of serial rape. — Picture from Twitter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 — A Pakistan court sentenced a charity worker to death yesterday after finding him guilty of serial rape, sexually abusing minors, and uploading pornographic videos of children.

Sohail Ayaz had been convicted of similar crimes in Britain and Italy before being deported to Pakistan, where he continued to target children, according to police.

“He will be hanged by the neck until his death”, read the court’s verdict, which is subject to confirmation by the Lahore High Court.

Senior police official Rai Mazhar said Ayaz had worked for the high-profile charity Save the Children and a US-backed aid project in Afghanistan.

Investigators said Ayaz confessed to raping around 30 children in Pakistan, adding that authorities also recovered tens of thousands of pornographic videos and images in his possession. — AFP