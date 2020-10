Indonesia reported 80 new deaths, taking the total to 12,511. — Antara Foto via Reuters

JAKARTA, Oct 18 — Indonesia reported 4,105 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total to 361,867, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

The data added 80 new deaths, taking the total to 12,511.

Both the number of cases and deaths in the Southeast Asian country are the highest in the region. — Reuters