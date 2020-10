US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally October 10, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 — US President Donald Trump today declared himself immune from Covid-19 as he prepares to return to the election campaign trail and fight to regain ground against rival Joe Biden.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune,” Trump said in a Fox News interview, a day after his doctor affirmed he was no longer a transmission risk for the disease. — AFP