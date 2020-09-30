US fighter jet crashes after collision with refuelling plane

A US Marine Corps F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter jet drops a laser-guided bomb during its first guided weapons release test at Edwards Air Force Base, California, October 29, 2013. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 — A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed after it collided with an aerial refueling tanker yesterday, a US marines unit said.

The pilot of the F-35B jet ejected and was being treated, while the crew of the KC-130J refuelling aircraft had landed safely, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

The crash occurred over Imperial County, California, ABC News reported.

“At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the marines said.

The refueling plane had returned to Thermal Airport and all crew members were safe, it added.

The marines unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters