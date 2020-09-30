Three Iran Guards killed in drive-by attack in southeast

An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, Sept 30 — Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed by unknown assailants yesterday in the country's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported.

“At 4 PM (1230 GMT) today, two cars belonging to Nikshahr county's Basij (state-sanctioned volunteer militia) were attacked by the passengers of a Peugeot 405 while on the road,” Irna news agency said, quoting a statement by the Guards.

A Guards' member was also wounded, it added, saying the identity of the assailants was under investigation.

Sistan-Baluchistan has long been a flashpoint where Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carry out cross-border raids.

The jihadist outfit Jaish al-Adl (“Army of Justice”) has in the past attacked and abducted Iranian security personnel.

In one incident, 27 guards died in a suicide attack targeting a bus in the province in February 2019.

Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010. — AFP