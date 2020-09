In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 283,460, the highest in Southeast Asia. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Sept 19 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 3,962 new coronavirus infections and 100 additional deaths, with both numbers the highest in five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 283,460, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 4,930. — Reuters