Portland police made ‘multiple arrests’ overnight as city nears 100 days of protests

Teal Lindseth wearing a mask demonstrates against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland, Oregon, US September 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

PORTLAND, Sept 5 — Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight today as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

“Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight”, a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as “unlawful”.

“Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly”, police said earlier on Twitter. — Reuters