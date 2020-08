Samples of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020. — Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) handout via Reuters

MOSCOW, Aug 15 — Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported today, citing the health ministry.

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety. — Reuters

