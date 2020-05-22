Indonesia records 634 Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hrs to noon

People practise social distancing while buying vegetables amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, May 22 — Indonesia recorded 634 new Covid-19 positive cases and 48 deaths from the disease over 24 hours up to noon today, raising the total number of cases to 20,796 and the death tally to 1,326.

Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the Indonesian authorities on Covid-19, said 11,028 people are being monitored for the disease.

He spoke at his daily press conference to update the public on the disease that was carried on the official YouTube account of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

The province of Jakarta recorded the highest number of deaths, 500, followed by East Java (256), West Java (125) and the rest were reported in the other provinces of the country, he said. — Bernama