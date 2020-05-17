Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

People stand in line before the disinfection and security gates at the Icon Siam luxury shopping mall as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus were lifted in Bangkok on May 17, 2020. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, May 17 — Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said today.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered. — Reuters