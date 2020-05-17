Malay Mail

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Sunday, 17 May 2020 02:57 PM MYT

People stand in line before the disinfection and security gates at the Icon Siam luxury shopping mall as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus were lifted in Bangkok on May 17, 2020. — AFP pic
BANGKOK, May 17 — Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said today.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered. — Reuters

