Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

People have dinner as they sit next to stuffed panda dolls, used as part of social distancing measures, at the Maison Saigon restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand May 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 14 — Thailand today reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,018 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The new patient is a 39-year-old man from the northern province of Chiang Mai who recently returned from working on the resort island of Phuket, an area with high infection rate, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated, 2,850 patients have recovered and gone home and 112 people are still being treated in hospitals, he said. — Reuters