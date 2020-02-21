Covid-19: Singapore’s ICA issues 77 stay-home notices in first 12 hours of ruling taking effect

Stay-home notices are issued at the airport to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign workers who have been to China outside of Hubei in the past 14 days, and it starts on the day of their return. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued 77 stay-home notices to individuals in the first 12 hours after the ruling came into force from 11.59pm on Tuesday (February 18).

The notice to stay home, which was announced on Monday, replaces the leave of absence required for people returning from mainland China.

This is due to a tripling of Covid-19 coronavirus cases since January in provinces outside of Hubei, where its capital city Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak. There is also a substantial number of Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreign workers still in China.

The stay-home notices are issued at the airport to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign workers who have been to China outside of Hubei in the past 14 days, and it starts on the day of their return. Long-term pass holders include those with student’s passes, dependant’s passes and long-term visit passes.

Travellers arriving here from Hubei do not get these notices. They will be quarantined instead.

Those who receive a stay-home notice cannot leave their residences at all for two weeks and will be subject to checks by government agencies, ICA said.

Those who had children travelling with them will have to make sure they comply with the notice as well and that the relevant schools be informed.

For returning foreign workers, their employers will have to seek approval from the Ministry of Manpower before they can travel back to Singapore.

Those who flout the stay-home ruling may face penalties and be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act.

For instance, foreign workers may have their work pass privileges revoked and be repatriated, while employers may have their work pass privileges withdrawn.

ICA said in a media statement that those who are served a stay-home notice should avoid having visitors to their residence. They should maintain a record of persons they come into close contact with during the two weeks.

They must also monitor health and be diligent about their personal hygiene.

For general and non-medical assistance, Singapore citizens and permanent residents may call the ComCare Hotline at 1800-2220000 during their stay-home period.

For non-emergencies such as if the person has a cough or fever, follow-up visits for chronic conditions, they may contact the People’s Association at 63448222. Arrangements will be made for the person to go to the nearest Public Health Preparedness Clinic or general practitioner clinic, and the person should inform the doctor or clinic about the stay-home notice and recent travel history. ― TODAY