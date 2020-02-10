Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus

It took nearly two weeks for China to agree on the composition of WHO's international mission. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 10 — An advance World Health Organisation team of medical experts arrived in China today to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

Tedros, who visited Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission. It took nearly two weeks to get the Chinese government's green light on its composition.

Tedros said there had been concerning incidents of an onward spread of the virus in people with no history of travel to China which "could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire". — Reuters