Parts of collapsed Italian bridge lacked maintenance for 25 yrs, says prosecutor

The bridge's cause of collapse is still being investigated. — Reuters pic

GENOA, Italy, Aug 14 — A technical report showed some parts of a bridge that collapsed last year in northern Italy had lacked maintenance for 25 years, a local prosecutor said today.

On Aug. 14 last year, a large section of the 1.2 km-long bridge in the city of Genoa collapsed in heavy rain, killing 43 people.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but the ruling 5-Star Movement blamed Italy’s biggest toll-road operator, infrastructure group Atlantia, for neglecting maintenance on the bridge. Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing.

“The investigation will tell whether (the lack of maintenance) was instrumental in causing the collapse,” Genoa top prosecutor Francesco Cozzi told reporters at a news conference today, following a memorial ceremony for the victims earlier that day.

Shares in Atlantia fell 4 per cent today after the prosecutor's comment.