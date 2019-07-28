Lee Hsien Yang declares support for opposition party, says PAP has ‘lost its way’

Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Lee Hsien Yang had been seen in walkabouts in the last few months.— TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Lee Hsien Yang today said on Facebook that he supports “the principles and values” of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock — two days after Tan was asked at the party's inaugural press conference if Lee could potentially contest the next General Election (GE) under its banner.

On Friday, Tan said he would be prepared to take Lee, whom he described as a good friend, provided that Lee’s “philosophy is the same as mine, and he does not allow his personal agenda to come into my PSP”.

In his brief remarks on Facebook, Lee did not comment on Tan's invitation but echoed the former People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament’s criticism of the ruling party. “Today’s PAP is no longer the PAP of my father. It has lost its way,” said Lee, who is the brother of Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong.

Lee and Tan had been spotted together in public on several occasions. At Friday’s press conference, Tan said that if Lee were to join the PSP, he has to be doing so not because of “his own political agenda”, but because he stands for what the party stands for.

Tan also said that he started the PSP because he was concerned that the current state of governance under the ruling PAP has “gone astray”.

“I worry because I see the foundations of good governance eroding. Specifically, there is an erosion of transparency, independence and accountability,” said Tan.

Lee and his sister Dr Lee Wei Ling are embroiled in a spat with PM Lee over founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s family home at 38 Oxley Road.

On Friday, Tan had said that the debate on the issue in Parliament was a “wrong” use of Parliament, citing this as an example of how the PAP has changed.

The next day, the PAP’s two assistant secretary-generals — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing — rebutted Tan’s comments during a joint ministerial walkabout in East Coast.

The next GE, which must occur by April 2021, will be a test for all parties to prove which has “better ideas and ability to deliver results”, said Heng.

“We fundamentally disagree with Tan but of course he's entitled to his opinion, just as all Singaporeans are entitled to opinions,” he added. “But at the end of the day, I think the test is which party, which group of candidates have better ideas and better ability to deliver results for Singaporeans.” — TODAY