Indonesia president calls for unity after court upholds his election win

In this handout picture taken and released by Indonesia’s Presidential Palace on June 27, 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his next term Vice President Maruf Amin (left) meet each other in Jakarta, before Widodo’s departure to Japan to attend the G20 meeting. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, June 27 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today called for unity in the country after the Constitutional Court confirmed his re-election in April’s presidential race.

A panel of nine judges dismissed allegations of cheating made by challenger Prabowo Subianto and upheld official results released last month by the General Elections Commission which showed Widodo had won the race to lead the world’s third-largest democracy with 55.5 per cent of votes.

“I urge all Indonesians to reunite to advance the country,” he told reporters at an airport in Jakarta before he was due to depart for the G20 summit in Japan. — Reuters