Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Belgium arrests man suspected of plotting terrorism attack against US embassy

Published 59 minutes ago on 24 June 2019

BRUSSELS, June 24 — Belgian police have arrested and charged a man with planning a terrorism attack against the US embassy in Brussels, prosecutors said on Monday.

The man, identified only by his initials M.G., was arrested on Saturday. He denies accusations, the prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said they had “converging indications” that led them to believe the man was plotting an attack.

To protect the ongoing investigation, no more details will be released at this stage, the statement said. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World