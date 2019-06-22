One dead, two hospitalised after inferno at Singapore's Jurong industrial area

Firefighters battling the fire at No 43 Jalan Buroh, Singapore June 21, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 22 — One worker died while two others were taken to the Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Jurong industrial area yesterday.

It is not known what the extent of the workers’ injuries is.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a series of Facebook posts that it was alerted to a fire at No 43 Jalan Buroh at around 5.10pm.

The address given by the SCDF corresponds with that of Summit Gas Systems, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company.

Firefighters battled the raging inferno for more than two hours.

Colonel Anthony Toh, commander of the 4th SCDF Division, said there was one fatality and two workers were injured.

“Our priority when we arrived was to contain the fire to prevent it from further spreading”, said Col Toh.

According to the SCDF, the fire spread to the size of about two football fields and that it involved “hundreds of highly flammable” LPG cylinders.

Apart from the intense heat, SCDF said that its firefighters also had to face exploding LPG cylinders while preventing the fire from spreading to larger LPG storage tanks nearby.

A total of 35 emergency vehicles and about 120 firefighters were deployed.

“At the height of the firefighting operations, seven water jets, including an Unmanned Firefighting Machine, were used to mitigate the fire,” said the SCDF in its post.

Photographs taken at the site of the fire by the SCDF showed a charred structure within the facility with a ceiling that had caved in.

Surrounding this area is the burnt out remains of a vehicle and large fragments of LPG cylinders.

It is the second massive fire this week.

On Wednesday, a fire engulfed two shophouses in Geylang Lorong 14.

There were no reported injuries from the earlier incident. — TODAY