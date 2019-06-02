Woman on mobility scooter smashes into glass door in Singapore

A video posted to Facebook by bus operator with SBS Transit June 1, 2019 shows a woman on a mobility scooter riding into a sliding door and smashing it into pieces. — Image from Facebook/SBS Transit via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 2 — A rider smashed her mobility scooter into a glass door at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange yesterday morning, showering glass shards everywhere.

The woman, seen riding a blue-and-black mobility scooter, hit one side of the sliding glass doors as they were opening.

A video posted to Facebook by bus operator SBS Transit showed the door crashing to the ground.

SBS Transit manages the interchange.

The woman later stood up, picked up what appeared to be her scooter’s basket that fell off after the collision, and left immediately.

“We would like to remind users of mobility devices to please be careful when moving around in enclosed spaces. We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident,” SBS Transit said.

In response to TODAY’s enquiries, SBS Transit spokeswoman Tammy Tan said that the incident happened at about 7.35am yesterday.

“The area was cordoned off and has since been cleared of the glass debris,” she said, adding that bus operations were unaffected.

SBS Transit has made a police report, she said. — TODAY