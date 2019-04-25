Singapore teen investigated for allegedly taking photos of another man in university toilet

A 19-year-old man allegedly took photos of another man who was showering in a male toilet at an NTU residential hall, said police. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 25 — Amid a public outcry over a peeping tom incident at the National University of Singapore (NUS), another campus voyeur has been caught — this time at a residential hall at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

In a statement yesterday, the police said that they received a “999” call for assistance at around 1pm on April 21 after a 19-year-old male allegedly took photos of another man who was showering in a male toilet at an NTU residential hall.

According to an NTU spokesperson, several students helped to detain the teenager, who is neither a student nor employee of the university.

The spokesperson said that CCTVs cover most of the common areas in residential halls, adding that campus security guards regularly patrol the halls, and are stationed at every hall from 9pm to 9am.

NTU is assisting the police in its investigation, said the spokesperson.

The latest incident comes in the wake of a series of viral Instagram Stories by NUS undergrad Monica Baey last week revealing that a fellow student, Nicholas Lim, had filmed her while she was showering at NUS’ Eusoff Hall.

Yesterday, NTU announced in an e-newsletter that it will be introducing an online module on anti-harassment in July for all freshmen and student organisers of orientation programmes, that will eventually be rolled out to all NTU students.

“A safe environment for our students is a top priority for the university,” said NTU in the newsletter.

"NTU believes in building a culture of mutual support where students are encouraged to watch out for one another", added the spokesperson. — TODAY

