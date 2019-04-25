Singapore expat caught on video punching security supervisor charged

Stuart Boyd Mills was charged for punching a 60-year-old security supervisor at Roxy Square. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 25 — He was caught on camera hurling a vulgarity at a 60-year-old security supervisor at Roxy Square Shopping Centre, tripping him, and then punching him in the face.

For his actions, British national Stuart Boyd Mills, 47, was charged in court yesterday with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to Lim Cheng Hock Andrew, an employee of Regal Security and Fire Management Services.

He was also charged with one count of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, for using a vulgarity on Lim.

In a video clip which went viral, Lim and Mills were filmed at around 12.15am on April 4 arguing at the loading bay of Roxy Square, located at 50 East Coast Road.

Lim is seen in the clip — which was recorded by Lim’s colleague and lasts about two minutes and 20 seconds — explaining to Mills where the mall’s exit was. Mills, who is the owner of advertising firm The Creative Mills, is heard telling Lim to “f*** off” and “shut up”.

Lim is heard telling Mills to “talk nicely” and offers to show him the exit.

The two then walk off together. However, as they turn a corner, Mills is seen in the video sticking out his leg, causing Lim to fall.

Lim is then heard telling Mills: “That’s it, enough.”

At that point, Mills is seen striking Lim on the right side of his face. The impact knocks Lim’s glasses off and causes him to fall to the floor.

The Straits Times had reported that Lim was given two days’ medical leave and was sent for an X-ray examination. He was later told to go for a CT scan as an abnormality was detected in the X-ray.

Regal Security general manager K. Bhaskaran told the media that Mills returned to the mall the next day to apologise for the incident.

Mills, represented by lawyer Ramesh Tiwary, will return for his next hearing on May 15.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Mills could be jailed for up to two years and/or receive a maximum fine of S$5,000 (RM15,162). For intentionally harassing Lim, he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined a maximum of S$5,000. — TODAY