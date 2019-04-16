Nearly 2.6 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next general election

Individuals whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election may still apply to have their names restored to the registers, in order to vote at future elections. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 16 — Nearly 2.6 million Singaporeans will be eligible to vote in the next general election, an increase of about 80,000 voters from 2017 when the last update took place.

The Registers of Electors have been certified and are available for public inspection, with a total of 2,594,740 electors in the registers, the Elections Department said in a press release today.

This follows a round of public inspection from February 26 to March 11, where Singaporeans could submit requests to include or remove their names or to update their particulars in the registers.

Now, Singaporeans will be able to view the registers but will not be able to make further changes to their particulars until the next update of the Registers of Electors, the Elections Department said.

Singaporeans may check their particulars:

Online at the Elections Department website

At community centres or clubs

At the Elections Department located at 11 Prinsep Link

At Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres, in cities such as New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Canberra and Dubai.

They should have their identity cards or passports with them.

Restoring names to the registers

Individuals whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election may still apply to have their names restored to the registers, in order to vote at future elections.

They are encouraged to apply early as no applications for restoration will be processed during the period from the date that a writ for an election is issued, until after nomination day if the election is not contested, or until after polling day.

Registering to vote overseas

Singaporeans who wish to register to vote overseas can still do so as application is open all-year round.

However, applications will not be processed from the third day after the Writ for an election is issued, until after nomination day if the election is uncontested, or until polling day.

Overseas Singaporeans whose names are listed in the Registers of Electors and have resided in Singapore for a total of at least 30 days in the past three years may continue to register as overseas electors to vote at one of the designated overseas polling stations.

Re-registration as an overseas elector is required with each preparation of the registers, the Elections Department said.

Upcoming general election

In previous years, the registers of electors were revised and certified a few months before an election.

For example, the registers were revised from June 2, 2017 and certified on July 31, 2017, less than two months before the scheduled date for the presidential election on September 13, 2017. The presidential race ended in a walkover.

The registers were also revised from February 2, 2015 and certified on April 7, 2015, about five months before the last general election, on September 11 that year.

The law requires the registers to be updated no later than three years after every general election.

The next general election must be held by early 2021. — TODAY