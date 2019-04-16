First Singaporean charged with terrorism financing

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that a parallel investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department found that Imran Kassim had provided S$450 to an individual in Turkey on October 31, 2014 for the publication of Isis propaganda. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 16 — A 35-year-old man yesterday became the first Singaporean to be charged in court with terrorism financing, having provided money to support Isis’ propaganda efforts, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release.

Imran Kassim was charged under section 4(b) of the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act, Chapter 325.

This was only the second time the Act has been invoked; the first involved the six Bangladeshi men who set up an Islamic State in Bangladesh cell here in 2016.

Imran had been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since August 2017, MHA said.

The ministry said that Imran had been investigated by the Internal Security Department and issued with a Detention Order (DO) for intending to undertake armed violence overseas.

The ministry said that a parallel investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department also found that Imran had provided S$450 (RM1,368) to an individual in Turkey on Oct 31, 2014 for the publication of Isis propaganda.

“This act of providing money in support of terrorist purposes is a serious offence, regardless of the amount, under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act,” said the MHA.

It added that the DO against Imran will be cancelled, and he will serve the imprisonment term imposed by the court should he be convicted.

“To prevent him spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, he will be held separately, and will continue to undergo rehabilitation whilst serving his prison sentence,” said the MHA.

“An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence whether he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society. If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA.”

The ministry reminded members of the public “not to remit money, of any amount, or provide any support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation or any member of a terrorist group”.

Anyone convicted of the offence of providing property and services for terrorist purposes can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both, the MHA said.

The ministry noted that action “is being taken to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials”.

The Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) — an intergovernmental organisation that develops policies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing — has been at the forefront of driving the development and implementation of measures to counter the financing of terrorism, the ministry said.

“As an active member of the FATF, Singapore fully subscribes to the FATF standards, and the regime we have put in place to combat terrorist financing is in line with the standards,” it added. — TODAY