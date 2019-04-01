Two children die as tornado flings bouncy castle in China

BEIJING, April 1 — A dust tornado sent an inflatable bounce house flying into the air in central China, killing two children and injuring 18 others, officials said today.

The large bouncy castle twisted around the tornado at a fairground as people ran away, some holding children in their arms during yesterday’s incident in Tianmiao Town, Henan province, according to images posted on Twitter by state broadcaster CGTN.

In addition to the two fatalities, one child was seriously injured while 17 others were slightly hurt, according to the Shang Qiu city government. Two adults were also slightly injured. — AFP

