Newborn dumped in Taiwan: Singapore police to aid Taiwanese authorities in search for couple

The couple are believed to be in their 20s. Police said the infant’s body was found by a garbage collector wrapped in a black plastic bag. — Taiwan TVBS NEWS video grab image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 4 — Police here have confirmed that they will help the Taiwanese authorities in an investigation into a Singaporean couple suspected of dumping a newborn girl’s remains into a kitchen waste bucket in central Taipei.

The couple in their 20s are wanted for allegedly dumping the infant, who was found with her umbilical cord and placenta intact, in the early hours of Feb 26.

Responding to TODAY today, a police spokesman said they have been in touch with the authorities in Taiwan and are waiting for an official request for assistance.

“We are unable to comment further as investigations by the Taiwanese authorities are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

He declined to comment on the couple’s latest whereabouts and whether they have been arrested.

In a report on March 1, Singapore newspaper Shin Min Daily said that it managed to reach the man at the centre of the case, but he denied that his girlfriend was pregnant and had given birth in Taiwan.

He also said that he had not left his hotel to throw the bag away.

The girl, when reached by Shin Min, also denied to have been pregnant, noting that she would not have been able to board the flight.

Meanwhile, the couple’s respective family members reportedly told Shin Min that the duo had not returned home since their trip and had remained uncontactable.

More about the case

On the morning of Feb 26, an employee of a recycling company in Xindian discovered the newborn’s body after a garbage truck arrived with its load from Taipei, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, citing information provided by local police.

The employee found the body wrapped in a black plastic bag, and immediately called the police.

Local police reviewed street camera footage and discovered that the bag had been disposed of by a man in Taipei’s shopping district of Ximending at around 3am on Feb 26.

The police traced the couple to a hotel in Taipei’s Wanhua District, which the Central News Agency said was popular with South-east Asian visitors, but they had already checked out on Feb 26 afternoon.

The couple are believed to have departed from Taiwan later that day. — TODAY