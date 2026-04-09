JAKARTA, April 9 — Indonesia is intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure backing for its bid to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2029-2030 term.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir has been engaging with counterparts from the Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

He said the engagements, held alongside the OACPS Summit in Malabo 2026 in Equatorial Guinea from March 27 to 29, covered both bilateral relations and Indonesia’s UNSC bid.

“The discussions focused on bilateral relations and garnering support for Indonesia’s candidacy for the UN Security Council for the 2029-2030 period,” he said, according to Antara News Agency.

Vahd Nabyl said during the summit that Arrmanatha met with the presidents of Sudan and Gabon, and separately held talks with foreign ministers from Botswana, Seychelles, Sao Tome and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea.

He said the meetings also addressed broader cooperation and shared priorities.

“One key message was to encourage stronger cooperation and solidarity among African, Pacific and Caribbean countries amid current geopolitical uncertainty,” he said.

He said Arrmanatha also outlined potential collaboration in digital sovereignty, technological resilience, the blue economy and climate resilience.

Indonesia formally announced its candidacy on January 14, with Foreign Minister Sugiono stating that outreach to partner countries would be pursued.

Indonesia has served four terms as a non-permanent UNSC member — in 1973–1974, 1995–1996, 2007–2008 and 2019–2021. The country also held the rotating presidency of the council in August 2020. — Bernama