UK's Hunt says Yemen peace process 'could be dead within weeks'

Published 11 minutes ago on 03 March 2019

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it was 'last chance saloon' for the Yemen deal.— Reuters pic
LONDON, March 3 — British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said today that a peace process in Yemen's main port city "could be dead within weeks" without more committed effort from both sides.

The agreement to implement a troop withdrawal in Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions facing famine, by Jan. 7 was intended to clear the way for wider negotiations to end the four-year war but progress has been slow.

"We are now in last chance saloon for the Stockholm peace process," Hunt said in a statement during a visit to Yemen. "The process could be dead within weeks if we do not see both sides sticking to their commitments in Stockholm." — Reuters

