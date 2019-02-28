Trump on former lawyer Cohen’s testimony: ‘He lied a lot’

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 12, 2018. — AFP pic

HANOI, Feb 28 — President Donald Trump sought to discredit his former lawyer Michael Cohen today after the ex-aide’s bombshell congressional testimony in which he essentially called Trump a criminal.

“He lied a lot,” Trump told a press conference in Vietnam after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump insisted that Cohen’s testimony yesterday had provided no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in the 2016 US election.

Cohen told the lawmakers he had no direct knowledge of collusion but that he had suspicions.

The president complained that the testimony took place during the summit with Kim.

“I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing,” Trump said.

Trump again insisted the probe into Russian collusion is a “hoax” and a “witchhunt.” — AFP