BEIJING, May 5 — Ties between China and France are a model of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between countries with different systems, Chinese President Xi Jinping said today as he arrived in France on a visit marking 60 years of relations.

Development of their ties also injects “stability and positive energy to a turbulent world”, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying as he started his first visit to Europe in five years. — Reuters