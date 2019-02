Members of the security forces and onlookers gather at the scene of a fiery train crash at the Egyptian capital Cairo's main railway station on February 27, 2019. — AFP pic

CAIRO, Feb 27 — Egypt’s transport minister resigned today following a deadly train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25, a cabinet statement said.

The prime minister accepted Hisham Arafat’s resignation, the statement said.

The accident, which sparked a major blaze at the Ramses station, also injured 40 others, the sources said. — AFP