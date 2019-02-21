Two dead after shooting in German city of Munich

MUNICH, Feb 21 — Two people have been killed in the southern German city of Munich after locals reported shots being fired at a construction site this morning, a police spokesman said.

Police assume that one of the people now dead fired the shots, spokesman Sven Mueller said.

“There is no danger for people there anymore,” Mueller said, adding that he had no other details for the time being.

Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded market place in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens. — Reuters