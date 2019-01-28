Late Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang’s ashes scattered at sea, near Pulau Ubin

Aloysius Pang’s ashes were scattered in the waters near Pulau Ubin at around noon, said his manager Dasmond Koh. — Picture courtesy of NoonTalk Media/Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 — The late actor Aloysius Pang is “liberated now”, after his ashes were scattered into the sea today afternoon, said his manager Dasmond Koh.

In an Instagram post written in Chinese, Koh said that he was conveying a message from Pang’s parents, that the actor’s ashes were scattered in the waters near Pulau Ubin at around noon.

Koh’s company, Noontalk Media, also posted an English translation of his Instagram post onto its Facebook page, alongside a photo of a boat at sea.

In his post, Koh said that Pang is “liberated now.”

“We sailed across the calm waters on this cloudy afternoon. At a spot near Pulau Ubin, we saw you descend slowly into the sea. This is the final farewell,” he wrote.

“Thank you for trusting me, and for working so hard in the last few years. As you begin your free-spirited adventure, remember to wait for me.”

Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night in New Zealand, after suffering chest and abdominal injuries.

While repairing a self-propelled howitzer last Saturday (January 19) as part of live firing exercise Thunder Warrior, Pang was crushed between a lowered gun barrel and its cabin.

After a two-day wake at Macpherson Lane, Pang was accorded the full honours of a military funeral. He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium yesterday. — TODAY