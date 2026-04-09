JAKARTA, April 9 — Indonesia has set the cost of performing Haj about Rp2 million (RM465.85) lower per pilgrim this year despite rising aviation fuel (avtur) prices, as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on lower-income groups.

President Prabowo Subianto said the move reflects the government’s commitment to protecting the rakyat, unless there are changes in policy by Saudi Arabia.

“Although avtur prices are increasing, we are determined to reduce the Haj cost by about Rp2 million. This is the government’s commitment to protect the lower-income community,” he said in a briefing with Cabinet Ministers at the Presidential Palace, here, on Wednesday.

The government and the House of Representatives previously agreed that the Haj Pilgrimage Management Cost (BPIH) for 2026 would be reduced by Rp2 million, bringing the total to Rp87,409,366 (about RM20,359.88) per pilgrim.

The President also cited improvements in Haj waiting times, based on the latest reports received by the government.

“Queues no longer reach 48 years. Beginning in 2026, the longest waiting period is projected to be around 26 years, and we will continue efforts to shorten it further,” he said.

Prabowo said Indonesia has also sought approval from Saudi authorities to develop a dedicated Haj terminal to facilitate faster entry and exit for Indonesian pilgrims.

“God willing, we have requested permission from the Saudi government for Indonesia to have a special Haj terminal, so that our pilgrims can enter and leave more quickly,” he said.

Prabowo said he had also instructed Garuda Indonesia and sovereign wealth fund Danantara to approach Saudi Airlines to establish a joint venture with a 50:50 ownership structure between Indonesian and Saudi parties to optimise flight utilisation.

“Currently, Garuda aircraft carry pilgrims to Saudi Arabia but return empty. This is not economical. Saudi flights bringing our pilgrims back to Indonesia also return empty,” he said.

“We fly full to Saudi Arabia and return full to Indonesia. Costs can be reduced further and travel time can be shortened,” he said, adding that the instruction had been issued about two months ago. — Bernama