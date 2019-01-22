Singapore ministry: Terror threat to Singapore still high, regional situation a concern

The Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2019 on January 22, 2019 said the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high, with the ‘most pressing threat’ coming from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high, with the “most pressing threat” coming from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), despite the group suffering heavy territorial losses in both countries.

This is the assessment of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a report issued today.

The Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2019 comes after the inaugural version was released in 2017. It seeks to provide the public with a better understanding and appreciation of the terrorism threat and to encourage Singaporeans to be alert and better prepared.

“Even though ISIS has suffered heavy territorial losses in Iraq and Syria, its virulent ideology persists in cyberspace and continues to attract supporters in Singapore, the region and beyond”, said the latest report.

It reiterated that ISIS “remains interested in the region” and continues to portray Southeast Asia as part of its “global caliphate”.

While there has been no credible or specific intelligence of an attack being planned against Singapore since the 2017 report, the MHA said in the report it continues to “detect Singaporeans and foreigners working in Singapore becoming radicalised by terrorist propaganda”.

It “cannot rule out the possibility” of an attack, the ministry stressed. “After all, Singapore was targeted in 2016 by two ISIS-linked plots,” it added.

Persistent threats at home

Like many other countries, Singapore faces the risk of home-grown, self-radicalised “lone actors”, said the report.

Over the last two years, eight such individuals — including two women and one youth — were dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA),

Among these cases, three were not ISIS-related, as the individuals were influenced by other terrorist rhetoric and wanted to participate in armed violence in conflict zones.

One of the individuals currently detained under ISA was influenced by radical teachings online, and spoke to two friends about his plan to take part in armed violence overseas. They and his family members tried in vain to dissuade him, and someone who knew of his plans eventually alerted the authorities.

A few radicalised Singaporeans travelled to Syria to participate in the conflict there. Two Singaporeans Haja Fakkurudeen Usman Ali and Maimunah Abdul Kadir went to Syria with their families and there are no indications that they intend to return.

Another Singaporean, Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad, was believed to have been radicalised while working in the Middle East. He travelled to Syria to fight alongside ISIS and was featured in two propaganda videos in 2017. He is believed to have been killed.

Since 2015, a total of 22 radicalised Singaporeans have been dealt with under the ISA — double the number between 2007 and 2014.

Radicalisation among foreigners working and living here is also a concern. Since 2015, 14 Indonesian domestic workers have been repatriated after they were found to have been radicalised. Three work permit holders from Malaysia were arrested last year for their suspected involvement in terrorism-related activities and repatriated. None of the foreigners investigated were planning to mount attacks in Singapore.

Regional situation

While ISIS-directed plots dipped in numbers last year as compared to the previous year — following the deaths of several prominent Syria-based Southeast Asian ISIS militants — the threat of attacks inspired by the terrorist group “persists as ISIS-linked groups and sympathisers in the region continue to be active”.

Other terrorist groups such as Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and Al-Qaeda (AQ) are regrouping and there is a possibility that JI, which is aligned with AQ, may resume planning attacks.

In May last year, Indonesia was hit by its deadliest ISIS-linked attacks when Jemaah Ansharut Daulah carried out coordinated bombings in Surabaya which killed 28 people. The year saw 12 other terrorist attacks, and 13 terrorist plots were foiled by the Indonesian authorities.

Across the Causeway, the Malaysian authorities disrupted four terrorist plots and arrested more than 80 militants last year.

What Singaporeans think

While the government has put in place measures to enhance Singapore’s counter-terrorism capabilities, the authorities cannot uncover every threat and “a strong community response is equally critical”, the report noted.

In June and July last year, the MHA conducted a national survey of 2,010 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 15 years and above to gauge the public’s perception and sentiments towards the terrorism threat and participation in emergency preparedness efforts as part of the SGSecure movement.

Among the respondents, 89 per cent said they would contact the relevant authorities if they spotted suspicious behaviour or packages when in a public place.

However, a lower proportion (75 per cent) indicated they would alert authorities if they witness suspicious behaviour among their relatives and friends. Respondents generally preferred discussing with other friends and family members “on what action to take or to further observe the situation first rather than contact authorities”, the report pointed out.

