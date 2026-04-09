KOTA BHARU, April 9 — A police corporal suspended from duty pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to robbing a woman at a grocery shop in Kampung Kemumin last year

Mohd Irfan Azieyadi Abdul Aziz, 45, entered the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

He is accused of robbing Nik Zainab Nik Zul Azhar at Rohan Trading, Lot 1869, Jalan Sabak, Pengkalan Chepa, at about 10.30pm on November 7, 2025.

The charge framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years, and may also include a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety, along with a condition requiring the accused to report monthly to the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters (IPD).

Counsels representing the accused, Ahmad ‘Adha ‘Amir Yasser Amri and Nur Sarah Syamimi Safie sought a lower bail, citing the accused’s financial situation, earning RM30 to RM50 a day after being suspended in 2023.

They added that he supports a wife, a nurse undergoing treatment for stage three ovarian cancer since 2022, as well as two school-going children, and that he also suffers from hypertension.

The court allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety, requiring monthly reporting at the Kota Bharu IPD and surrender of his passport, and set June 28 for case mention and document submission. — Bernama