KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the state to leverage government financing facilities to venture into the blue economy, which holds strong income-generating potential if developed strategically.

He said the blue economy will serve as a key driver under the Sabah Maju Jaya 2.0 (SMJ 2.0) roadmap, aimed at transforming the state’s economic structure towards high-value-added, inclusive and sustainable growth.

Hajiji said the approach builds on Sabah’s maritime strengths and rich biodiversity, spanning strategic sectors including modern fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, maritime logistics and nature-based tourism.

“This approach aligns with the core pillars of empowering the people’s economy, regional balance, innovation and environmental sustainability, which underpin SMJ 2.0,” he said when officiating the TERAJU Aspirasi Outreach Sabah 2026 programme on Thursday.

Hajiji said the plan is projected to generate up to RM3.25 billion annually in marine-based revenue through the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, while creating new growth opportunities for the state economy.

He added that the sector has also shown encouraging performance, contributing RM9.18 billion to the national gross domestic product (GDP) as of the third quarter of 2025, with marine output exceeding 1.91 million tonnes valued at approximately RM6.05 billion.

On the state’s development achievements, Hajiji said the implementation of SMJ 1.0 (2021-2025) had laid a strong foundation for Sabah’s economic recovery and improved public well-being despite global uncertainties.

“During this period, Sabah recorded a historic milestone when state revenue nearly reached RM7 billion for the first time, with RM6.96 billion in 2022, RM6.97 billion in 2023, and remaining resilient at RM6.76 billion in 2025,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that this performance was supported by growth in the state’s GDP, which rose to RM84.3 billion in 2024 from RM77.8 billion in 2020, making Sabah the seventh-largest contributor to the national economy.

He said GDP for 2025 is projected to expand by around 1.5 per cent, reflecting continued stable economic momentum in the state.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the organisation of the TERAJU Aspirasi Outreach Sabah 2026 programme highlights the important role of the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) as a facilitator in strengthening Bumiputera economic development in Sabah.

He said the outreach programme not only provides access to financing and capacity-building initiatives but also opens up wider business networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“This platform also serves as a bridge linking government policies with grassroots implementation, ensuring that the benefits of development are delivered more comprehensively,” he said. — Bernama