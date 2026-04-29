APRIL 29 — There is a particular kind of silence that exists in a room full of young people thinking about their future. Not the absence of sound, but the presence of thought.

I felt it as I sat among a hall of pre degree students, invited as one of the panellists for the Talk by Inspiring Dentist programme at the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.

On the surface, it was a session about dentistry. Its pathways, programmes, and professional life. But beneath it, something deeper was unfolding.

These were young individuals standing at one of the most defining moments of their lives. And they knew it. From the very start, what stood out to me was the calibre of the audience. They were attentive, curious, and remained fully engaged throughout the four-hour session, which is no small feat. Their interest felt genuine. These were not students who came merely to sit and listen. They came prepared.

The questions they posed were thoughtful and relevant, and at times remarkably well considered. Some had even begun forming clear ideas about the specialisation they might want to pursue in the future. It was evident that many of them had already taken the time to read, explore, and reflect before stepping into the hall.

What stayed with me was not just how much they knew, but how much they were carrying. Because behind every well phrased question was something unspoken. Uncertainty. Pressure. Hope.

The author argues that young people choosing their careers should focus less on external pressure and social noise, and more on honest self-reflection and personal conviction, as meaningful fulfilment comes from pursuing a path aligned with one’s own values and aspirations. — Unsplash pic

Despite the wide range of questions raised about dentistry, about student life, and about the realities of the profession, one question kept returning throughout the session.

“How do I know which career I should choose?”

It came from different voices, in different ways, but the meaning and the weight of the question was always the same.

I do not consider myself someone who has all the answers. In fact, I approached that moment with humility. But I felt that I owed them something honest, something that comes not from theory, but from experience and empathy.

So, when they asked how to choose, I did not feel the need to give them a perfect answer. Instead, I offered them something simple: “Focus on what you can control and learn to tune out the unnecessary noise”

In today’s world, the amount of noise surrounding young people is immense. There are expectations from family, opinions from others, comparisons with peers, and a constant stream of information from the internet. Social media has made it possible to continuously see what others are doing, achieving, and choosing. While this can be inspiring, it can also be overwhelming.

When every voice is speaking, it becomes difficult to know which one truly matters. So, I encouraged them to return, as much as they can, to themselves. Because in a world that constantly tells you who to be, what to pursue, and how to measure success, it is very easy to slowly lose sight of your own voice.

Choosing a career should not be an act of compliance. It should not be driven purely by expectations, by fear, or by what seems most secure. Concerns about job opportunities and stability are real, and they should be acknowledged. But they should not be the foundation of the decision. Instead, the question must begin from within: “What do I truly want to do?”

It is not always an easy question to answer. It requires honesty. It requires reflection. And sometimes, it requires courage. Because at the end of the day, the journey belongs to them.

They will be the ones attending lectures, going through long clinical hours, and facing moments of doubt and exhaustion. There will be days when things feel uncertain, when progress feels slow, and when motivation is tested and even lost.

But they will also be the ones who experience the quiet satisfaction of growth. The confidence that builds over time. The pride that comes from perseverance. And the fulfilment of achieving something meaningful through their own effort. These are experiences that no one else can live for them.

Of course, support systems matter. Family, friends, mentors, and educators all play an important role in guiding and supporting them. But even with the strongest support, the daily reality of that journey is something only they will carry.

As I spoke to the students, I found myself reflecting on my own experience. When I was at their stage, I do not remember thinking about my career choice with such depth. Perhaps it was simply a different time. There was less distraction, fewer voices, and far less influence from social media. The process, in some ways, felt quieter. Simpler.

Today’s students are navigating a far more complex environment. They are surrounded by opportunities, which is something to be grateful for. But with more options often comes more uncertainty. When every choice seems important, making a decision can feel overwhelming. Perhaps the challenge is not a lack of choices but learning how to choose with clarity. And when there are too many choices, the fear of making the wrong one becomes more pronounced.

But the truth is, there is no perfect choice. Every path comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. What matters more is the willingness to commit, to grow, and to adapt along the way.

As the session came to an end, I found myself looking at them a little differently. Not just as students trying to choose a course, but as individuals learning how to choose a life.

And perhaps that is what we sometimes forget. Choosing a career is not just about what you will do. It is about who you are becoming. So, if there is one thing I hope they carry with them, it is this.

The world will always have opinions. You do not need to have everything figured out right now. But you do need to be honest with yourself. In a world filled with voices telling you what to do, sometimes the most important voice is your own. Because learning to listen to it, and having the courage to follow it, may be the most valuable skill of all.

* The author is a Restorative Specialist at the Restorative Department, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.