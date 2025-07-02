JULY 2 — I refer to the article in The Star dated Sunday, 29th June, titled “Profit-Driven Public Education

Leaving STPM Students Behind.” It seems some people fail to understand the financial realities faced by universities today. Operating a university is increasingly expensive, and the government has significantly reduced subsidies and financial aid for public institutions, expecting them to become financially autonomous.

Take Universiti Malaya as an example. The Vice-Chancellor and management have clarified that spots allocated through the UPU pathway (for Diploma, Foundation, STPM, and Matriculation candidates) remain unchanged.

Satu, the private admission channel, is a completely separate pathway. It does not reduce or replace UPU slots. Students entering via SATU must still meet academic qualifications and, where required, pass interviews for specific programs.

The purpose of Satu is to provide an alternative source of funding for universities. This additional revenue supports academic activities such as organizing conferences, offering extra training, covering international publication fees, supporting sabbaticals, and other essential academic functions that government funding no longer covers.

Furthermore, running a high-quality university demands substantial funding.

Highly subsidised pathways contribute only a fraction of the daily costs required to operate faculties and the institution as a whole. Satu's fees, while higher than the public pathway, remain considerably lower than those of private universities. It allows students access to world-class education at a fraction of the cost compared to private institutions.

Before criticising initiatives like SATU, consider the broader context and the pressing financial challenges faced by universities. A short-sighted perspective overlooks the benefits of sustaining quality education through diversified funding.

