JUNE 13 — A team of passionate students from the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Malaya (UM), recently embarked on a meaningful community service initiative to support the overall well-being of former drug addicts currently undergoing rehabilitation.

This outreach project was conducted as part of their undergraduate service-learning course.

Former drug addicts are among the vulnerable groups who often face significant barriers in accessing healthcare, including oral health services.

Prolong substance abuse has a detrimental impact on oral health due to a combination of biological, behavioural, and lifestyle factors.

Studies show that long-term use of substances such as methamphetamines, heroin, and cocaine can reduce saliva flow, leading to dry mouth, which significantly increases the risk of dental caries, gum disease, and oral infections.

According to the World Drug Report, an estimated 13.8 million individuals aged 15 to 16 years (5.6 per cent) are users of cannabis-type substances.

In Malaysia, national data from 2010 indicated that approximately 2,138 adolescents, or 9.25 per cent, were involved in drug abuse, with the highest prevalence among youths aged 19–39 years, followed by those aged 13–18 years.

Dentistry students from UM during a community outreach programme with residents of Rumah Sahabat in Hulu Langat, Selangor between April and May 2025. — Picture courtesy of the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Malaya

In addition, former drug users often face poor access to healthcare due to stigma and discrimination, which discourages them from seeking help, including dental treatment.

This lack of access further exacerbates their oral health conditions and presents challenges to their social reintegration.

Poor oral health not only affects physical well-being but also has a profound impact on self-confidence, speech, nutrition, and overall quality of life.

Recognising these challenges, UM dental students designed a community project focused on oral health promotion, basic dental screenings, and preventive care.

According to the student leader Mia Izrina Izzuddin, “This project aimed not only to improve oral health outcomes but also to empower individuals in recovery by treating them with respect and compassion”.

The students visited the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (Rumah Sahabat) in Hulu Langat on four occasions (April-May 2025), beginning with a needs assessment, followed by the implementation of various oral health activities.

The team conducted educational talks, designed fun activities, and created educational posters and videos.

Muhamad Akif and Dayang mentioned “we developed a training module and reminder materials for trainers, incorporating Islamic values related to oral care, to help sustain the program beyond the duration of our project”.

In addition, dental and HIV screenings were conducted in collaboration with the Hulu Langat District Health Office.

Reflecting on their experiences, students Nur Syafiqah, Shelby, and Tan Xuen Yue shared that the project inspired them to give back to marginalised communities.

Muhammad Shafiq, Low Zhe Hsien and Jaskiran also said they gained valuable real-world experience by assisting lecturers during dental treatments and developed a deeper understanding of the various social determinants that influence individuals’ well-being.

Other group members, Wong Xin Ning, Rachel and Derrica Ladius highlighted the importance of negotiation skills and collaborative efforts with key stakeholders, including the National Anti-Drugs Agency, Persatuan Mencegah Dadah Malaysia (PEMADAM) and medical personnel from the Hulu Langat District Health Office for a meaningful intervention.

The management of Rumah Sahabat Asyraf Amri and team expressed their gratitude for the initiative, noting that this was the first time many residents had received any form of oral care since entering the program.

Several residents shared that they felt hopeful after interacting with the UM students, who treated them with kindness and respect. A short term project evaluation indicated positive improvement of oral health knowledge among the residents.

This initiative highlights the essential role that students and academic institutions can play in bridging the gap between education and underserved communities. The experience also shaped students’ professional development, cultivating empathy and social responsibility.

* Further details of the program may be acquired from the Project Advisor, Assoc Prof Dr Nor Azlida Mohd Nor from the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya. She may be reached at [email protected]

