March 31 — First came Pakcik Petai (petai uncle) in Port Dickson. Now, it’s Abang Belon (balloon brother) in Kuala Lumpur.

In both cases, enforcement action against unlicensed vendors ended in viral controversy, followed by politicians scrambling to offer help.

Both incidents suggest that the long-term solution lies in local council elections.

Petai hawker rewarded

Petai vendor Mohd Noor Saad was operating illegally in front of a supermarket over a week ago when enforcement officers from the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) arrived.

In a viral video, he flung his goods onto the road in frustration, gaining nationwide sympathy online.

As “damage control,” none other than the MPPD president and the local Sri Tanjung assemblyman visited Mohd Noor at his home to hand over a temporary trading licence.

The assemblyman also presented “compensation” on behalf of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar for the petai Mohd Noor had thrown onto the road.

From being a trader who broke the law, he became a mini-celebrity showered with official blessings.

Balloon brouhaha

Next came the scuffle between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers and balloon vendor Za’immudin Azlan on March 28.

DBKL claims three warnings were given, after which he allegedly became aggressive. Za’immudin has denied this.

Whichever side is correct, the incident appears excessive. Viral videos showed several officers surrounding the lone trader before pushing him onto the road.

Members of the public are heard shouting, “Jangan macam ini, bang! (Don’t be so aggressive, brother!).” Za’immudin is now hospitalised, reportedly with a spine fracture.

Even if Za’immudin shouted at or pushed back at the DBKL officers, does that justify treating him like a violent criminal?

Perception battle

Are local officials too high-handed? Do they behave like Little Napoleons? Has power gotten to their heads?

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh criticised the DBKL officers, accusing them of “tunjuk kuasa” (showing off their power) and “tunjuk hero” (trying to be heroes), claiming they treated the balloon vendor “like an animal.”

Meanwhile, some online posts defend DBKL, suggesting officers fear for their lives, as hawkers could be armed. If that were true, shouldn’t they be wearing body armour?

The disparity in enforcement raises questions: Is action harsher against powerless hawkers while being lenient towards bigger businesses?

For instance, why do some dodgy nightclubs continue operating? In August, a DBKL deputy director was charged with taking bribes to protect premises allegedly involved in prostitution. Another senior deputy director was sentenced to four years in prison in 2023 for accepting bribes to issue work permits.

Politicians scramble

Following the Pakcik Petai incident, politicians are now rushing to help Abang Belon.

An officer for PAS Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim assured Za’immudin of assistance in obtaining a trading licence, while Akmal vowed to “fight for justice” on his behalf.

The subtext appears to point fingers at DBKL, controlled by PKR Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Federal Territories PKR chairman Datuk Azman Abidin has also pledged guidance and support for Za’immudin to obtain a hawker’s licence once he recovers.

Something is clearly amiss if only viral controversies spur action from leaders.

The vendor, known as "Abang Belon" had initially received treatment at Serdang Hospital. — Screenshot from Facebook

Local council elections

Politicians chase votes, which is why they rush to assist during controversies. To make local council leaders more accountable to the people, they should also be elected.

Currently, local leaders are answerable primarily to the politicians who appoint them rather than to residents or powerless hawkers.

Former Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph has called local elections a “no-brainer” to keep officials on their toes.

The common excuse against local elections is the fear of racial imbalance, but this is outdated. For instance, Kuala Lumpur’s population comprises 47.7 per cent Malays, 41.6 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indians, according to government statistics.

Both Pakcik Petai and Abang Belon are Malays, seen by some as victims of overzealous enforcement officers.

Local council leaders, often perceived as complacent civil servants, have little incentive to innovate. They follow procedures with minimal concern for the economic struggles of others.

Councils should consider expanding spaces for petty traders of all races, ensuring they do not litter, obstruct traffic, or hinder shop owners.

Special provisions could be made during festive periods, with on-the-spot short-term licences issued via online apps. This would be far more efficient than politicians personally delivering licences.

Politicians should empower councils through elections, even if it means reducing their own influence. A proactive system would better support small traders trying to “cari makan.”

Let’s fix the system rather than wait for viral outrage to spur action.

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publications and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.