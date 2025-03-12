MARCH 12 — Leadership is increasingly becoming a scarce commodity, especially leadership for society and the world. There are now many instances when unsavoury personalities rise to assume leadership positions of countries. Toxic because of the growing disrespect for the rule of law and the rising intolerance of ethnic, cultural, and religious differences. The world is slowly but surely forgetting the lessons of the past major world war.

The world is reverting back to what is referred to as the extreme far-right politics. The kind of ideology which was the root cause of past conflicts. It is true what they say, people forget and history repeats itself. We see evidence of this everywhere. As a country, we should not be party to such statistics. We need credible leaders.

Kelantan, a state rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, has long grappled with challenges that hinder its progress. Despite its potential, the state lags behind in areas like infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic diversification. For Kelantan to achieve its aspirations, the need for visionary leadership is paramount.

According to the author, Kelantan, a state rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, has long grappled with challenges that hinder its progress. Despite its potential, the state lags behind in areas like infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic diversification. — Unsplash pic

There are many talented Kelantanese who have made their fortunes elsewhere, but not in their home state. Many are in Kuala Lumpur holding high positions in government and industry. I know of many leaders in the state who did try hard to bring progress to the state. But their voice was drowned by the incompetents. Many have since retired. In the meantime, the state remains among the most impoverished in the country, only slightly ahead of Sabah. It is unfortunate that current leaders are more embroiled in cheap political publicity rather than strategising to realise the hidden fortunes of the state. It is a disgrace.

Admittedly, Kelantan faces many key challenges. Economic stagnation is obviously one. There is a heavy reliance on agriculture and a lack of diversification. Not even the proper downstreaming of agricultural commodities like palm oil and rubber. All because of poor logistics support. There is limited industrial development to create jobs and attract investments. Only domestic tourism provides some saving grace.

Many Malaysians appreciate Kelantan for its variety of cuisine and comparatively lower costs. It has been reported that the most frequent air and bus transport in the country is going to Kota Baru, the capital of Kelantan. Infrastructure is evidently deficient. For many years now, the KB-Kuala Krai highway has been abandoned. It stopped in Ketereh where my relatives live. Poor road connectivity and public transport systems have been troublesome. There is inadequate urban planning and basic amenities in rural areas.

Social issues continue to confront the state. High poverty rates and limited access to quality education are commonplace. As a result, there is the out-migration of youth to other states in search of better opportunities. Environmental concerns count among the state’s major challenges. Reports of deforestation and illegal logging are common. There is poor management of water resources, leading to frequent floods. Not to mention the long struggle to improve clean water distribution in the state. Many families resort to boreholes for water.

Leaders must adopt a clear roadmap for development, combining long-term strategies with immediate interventions. There should be a focus on diversifying the economy through sustainable industries, ecotourism, and value-addition agriculture. Enhancing educational infrastructure and vocational training to equip youth with skills aligned to modern job markets. Prioritising connectivity and urban development to improve living standards and attract investments. Enforcing stricter environmental policies while promoting sustainable practices in logging and farming.

Effective leadership in Kelantan must engage local communities, incorporating their voices into policy-making. Grassroots movements can be empowered to participate actively in initiatives that directly impact their lives. In sum, Kelantan cries out not just for better leadership but for leaders who are compassionate, capable, and committed to harnessing the state’s unique strengths for sustainable progress.

Kelantan needs leaders committed to building and bringing progress to the state. The state can do with leaders who are not divisive but more constructive in implementing nation-building ideas. There is a lot of potential for Kelantan to escape the low-income trap.

* The author is an associate fellow at Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.